2nd failure of Starship

18 Nov. 19:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: SpaceX social networks

Elon Musk's Starship failed to complete its 2nd test flight. After the explosion of the separated first stage, contact with it was lost.

The super-heavy Starship, developed for flights to the Moon and later to Mars, failed its test flight into orbit, SpaceX informs.

It was successfully launched from the launch pad in Texas at 16.00 Moscow time. There were no plans to pilot the flight. The first stage separated without problems, but exploded. Communication with the rocket was lost. The flight lasted about 10 minutes.

During the first flight this spring, the ship did not separate from the carrier. The flight took about 4 minutes, after which it was decided to destroy the Starship: it was given the command to self-destruct.