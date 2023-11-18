Armenia loses to Wales in Euro 2024 qualifying

18 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the Armenian national team hosted the Welsh team as part of the Euro 2024 qualification. The meeting ended in a draw.

A qualifying match for the European Football Championship in Group D between the national teams of Armenia and Wales took place in Yerevan.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 5th minute – midfielder Lucas Zelarayan scored a goal. The Welsh managed to get even in stoppage time in the 1st half of the match thanks to an own goal by defender Nair Tiknizyan.

Tournament table

The leader of Group D is the Turkish team with 16 points. Wales is in 2nd place with 11 points. The next are Croatia (10 points), Armenia (8 points) and Latvia (3 points).