Elbrus resort to open ski season in coming days

18 Nov. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Telegram channel of Kazbek Kokov

The opening date of the season at the Elbrus resort in Kabardino-Balkaria has been announced. The head of the KBR, Kazbek Kokov, spoke about the start of the skiing season.

According to Kazbek Kokov, the season kicks off in two days, on November 20.

“About 17 kilometers of trails have been created for skiing on Elbrus. They will be opened as weather conditions change,”

- the head of the republic said.

Kokov noted that this season the resort will operate trails with a rope tow - they are ideal for beginners and young skiers.