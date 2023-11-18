Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran consider important regional dialogue

18 Nov. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran held a telephone conversation. Diplomats discussed topics on the bilateral and regional agenda.

Today, a telephone conversation took place between the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the Iranian Foreign Minister, Baku informs.

Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the current situation with Hossein Amir Abdollahian, as well as further prospects for cooperation between Baku and Tehran.

Diplomats also drew attention to the importance of strengthening regional dialogue.

They further pointed out the great importance of the activation of regional formats that are consolidating peace in the region.