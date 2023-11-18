Daring escape from courtroom occurred in Yerevan

18 Nov. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A suspect in serious crimes managed to escape from a courtroom in the capital of Armenia, the Armenian media reports.

A possible criminal escaped right from the courtroom in Yerevan. The information about the incident appeared on the shamshyan.com website.

The fugitive is 38 years old. He was a suspect in a criminal case of fraud. He was also accused of illegal weapons trafficking. Due to these facts, he was under house arrest.

Yesterday, the man was taken to the administrative court of the Ajapnyak district. The pre-trial restrictions were discussed at the meeting.

However, immediately after the court's decision was announced, the suspect fled.