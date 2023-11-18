Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accuses Pashinyan of contradictions instead of peace

18 Nov. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The speech of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the OSCE PA was commented on by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. Baku drew attention to the numerous contradictions in his words and called on Yerevan to take steps to move towards a peace agreement instead of baseless statements.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, in his speech at the session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, once again made a number of unfounded and contradictory statements, instead of taking practical actions in the peace process with Azerbaijan, the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada, said.

He drew attention to the inadmissibility of Yerevan making claims against Baku - this is being done instead of submitting comments on the draft agreement “on the establishment of peace and interstate relations” and launching negotiations on a peace agreement, which have been postponed due to Armenia for more than two months.

The diplomat noted that over the past three years, Azerbaijan has put forward a number of initiatives related to the 5 basic principles, including demarcation of state borders, unblocking communications and concluding a peace treaty. Yerevan has been putting obstacles in the way of the peace process all this time.

Aykhan Hajizada also drew attention to the fact that Azerbaijan returned about a hundred Armenian prisoners - Armenia violated agreements within the framework of trust, refusing to return Azerbaijani servicemen who accidentally crossed the border and were taken prisoner. This can hardly indicate that Yerevan is serious about the issue of the detainees return.