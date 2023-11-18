Carbon monoxide kills family in Stavropol region

18 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The tragedy occurred tonight in Minvody. Three people died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The whole family - mother, father and child - died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning in one of the villages in Mineralnye Vody. The details of the emergency were provided by the regional department of the Investigative Committee.

The incident took place this morning in a private house in the village of Levokumka. Three bodies were found - of a man, woman and a girl.

“According to preliminary data, the cause of death of the family was carbon monoxide poisoning.”

– the Investigative Committee reports.

A criminal case has been initiated, the investigation is underway.