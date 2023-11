19 Nov. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iraqi airways has launched direct flights on the route Baghdad-Baku. This was reported in the press service of the air carrier.

It is noted that the first flight in this direction has taken place today.

According to the electronic display of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, on November 19 at 00:04, the first Iraqi airlines plane landed in the capital of Azerbaijan.

Iraqi airways will operate passenger flights between Baku and Baghdad five times a week.