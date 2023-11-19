Tbilisi metro to be radically renovated in 2025-2030

19 Nov. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deep modernization of the metro in Tbilisi will be carried out, the Director General of the capital's transport company Georgy Sharkov spoke on the details.

According to him, the works will start in 2025, and a tender will be announced at the beginning of the year. It is planned that the works will last for five years.

The Georgian government allocated 475 million euros the day before, which will be used to purchase new cars. In total, 212 cars will be gradually acquired, of which there will be 48 trains.

In addition to trains, 12 stations will also be renovated. They will be closed in stages so as not to disrupt passenger traffic.

"Unfortunately, the metro infrastructure is very outdated. Our policy is to do it efficiently and thoroughly. We are not focused on facade rehabilitation",

Georgy Sharkov said.