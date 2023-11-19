Baku: Paris' statement on ICJ decision inappropriate

19 Nov. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan responded to France's statement on the decision of the International Court of Justice, calling such statements inappropriate and unacceptable. The Foreign Ministry also emphasized that the words of Paris were a clear example of double standards and biased attitude towards Azerbaijan.

"Unfortunately, the country that presented itself as the greatest defender of justice and order misinterpreted an issue that had nothing to do with France and interfered in the affairs of the Court",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

The Azerbaijani side reminded France of the decision of the International Court, which is related to the colonial policy of Paris. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized that Baku took its international obligations seriously, unlike Paris.