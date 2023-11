19 Nov. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Traffic of trucks and vehicles with trailers is not allowed through the border between Russia and Georgia due to bad weather. This information was announced by the Department of Transport.

It is noted that the closure is due to heavy snowfall and frost.

The restrictions concern the road along the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars route.

All other transport can cross the border without obstacles. Other sections of the route are open for free movement.