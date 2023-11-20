Iran unveils newest hypersonic missile

20 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled the nation’s cutting-edge hypersonic missile at a ceremony in Tehran attended by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on November 19, local media reported.

The projectile reportedly makes use of rare hypersonic glider technology.

The missile was presented at the Ashura Aerospace Science and Technology University during an exhibition showcasing Iran’s advancements in aerospace tech.

The Fattah-2 missile is equipped with a hypersonic glider warhead that places it in the HGV class of hypersonic weapons.

It was reported that Iran has become the fourth nation in the world to make use of such technology.