Lavrov and Abdollahian discuss situation in Gaza

20 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The current situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was the focus of telephone talks between the Russian and Iranian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on November 19, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Key attention during the call was focused on the current situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The sides expressed concern over the continuing armed confrontation in the Gaza Strip. The sides stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and emergency relief aid to the civilian population," the statement reads.

The ministers also discussed a schedule of the upcoming contacts and other current issues on the bilateral and international agenda of mutual interest, the ministry said, adding that the call was initiated by the Iranian side.