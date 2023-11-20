Azerbaijan celebrates Agdam Day

20 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today marks the first-ever Aghdam City Day in Azerbaijan.

Three years passed since liberation of Aghdam from Armenian occupation.

Thus, Aghdam City Day is solemnly celebrated on November 20 every year, following the decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023.

Armenian forces occupied Aghdam in July, 1993. As a result of the occupation of Aghdam, Azerbaijan faced material damage worth $13 billion.

According to the general plan, the territory of Aghdam city is 1,750 hectares, and gardens will be created on a 2,450-hectare area around the city. The city's smart social infrastructure will be established, at least 20 schools and kindergartens will be built.

Aghdam's Industrial Park is being built, it will be divided into social and technical zones, with food, light industry, services, and large industrial enterprises.