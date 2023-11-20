Saudi's Aramco to become FIFA's biggest sponsor

20 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Arabian state-owned oil giant Aramco is "set to complete a significant sponsorship deal" with FIFA that would make it one of the governing body's "top-tier partners" in a relationship that is set to last until 2034.

Industry experts believe the deal could be worth up to $100M to FIFA by the time Saudi Arabia hosts the World Cup in 2034, making it FIFA's "biggest-paying sponsor."

Sources in the marketing industry and those with knowledge of Aramco’s plans have said that talks over a sponsorship deal "are at an advanced stage"