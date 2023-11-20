Israel preparing to launch new phase of operation in Gaza

20 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will transition to a new stage in their operation after the conclusion of fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, reserve IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said.

"The next stage of the fighting will be to finish up what is left of Hamas in northern Gaza, which isn’t easy business, it shouldn’t be looked as if we’re brushing aside. There is still significant fighting ongoing in northern Gaza. But that will be finished hopefully sooner rather than later," he said.

According to Conricus, the operation's overall aim remains the same: dismantling all Hamas military infrastructure.