Baku hosting Non-Aligned Movement conference

20 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" opened in Baku today under the joint organization of Azerbaijan, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

The event is being held on the basis of initiatives announced by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.

The conference will discuss the relevance of women's roles in sustainable development, economic growth, peace, security, and other sectors, as well as the promotion of women's rights and empowerment of women within the NAM.

The event is attended by around 60 delegations, including representatives from NAM member nations, governments with observer status at the NAM, international organizations, and high-ranking officials invited as special guests.