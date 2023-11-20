Another perpetrator of Khojaly genocide arrested

20 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Investigations are underway based on information provided by participant in the Khojaly genocide, Rashid Beglaryan, State Security Service of Azerbaijan said.

Suspected of torturing, committing other grave crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as participation in the activities of Armenian illegal armed formations, Rashid Beglaryan was arrested on charges under five articles of the Criminal Code.

The persons subjected to the above-mentioned tortures were identified and recognized as victims in this criminal case.

During the interrogation, the accused, reporting his involvement in the Khojaly tragedy of February 1992. According to a pre-established plan, false promises were made to the surviving Azerbaijani civilians that they could safely pass through the Askeran district in the direction of the Aghdam district. The armed formations ambushed and killed up to 200 civilians, their bodies were buried around the Askeran fortress.

During the testimony on the spot, Rashid Beglaryan clearly indicated the places where he committed criminal acts against the civilian population, describing all the circumstances in detail.