Baghdad and Baku to unite in tourism development

20 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iraq will strengthen relations in the tourism, economic and cultural spheres. The leaders of the two countries have signed memorandums of cooperation in these areas in the Azerbaijani capital today.

Earlier, Iraqi President Abdel Latif Jamal Rashid arrived in Baku to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

The head of the Middle Eastern state expressed hope that connections with Azerbaijan would help to attract new investors to Iraq.

"I hope that Azerbaijani and European companies and businessmen will invest in the Iraqi market. The government of our country is interested in creating opportunities in this regard and adopting the necessary legislation",

Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid said.

In addition to this, the leaders of the countries agreed on the development of air communication between Azerbaijan and Iraq