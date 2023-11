20 Nov. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of Turkish Foreign Ministry diplomacy, Hakan Fidan, condemned the West for its position on the situation in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with TGRT Haber, he said that the West had influence on Israel, but it was silent in the face of the actions of the Israeli leadership in Gaza.

According to him, such policies could trigger other crises and lead to unpredictable alliances.