Dagestan can accommodate Palestinian refugees

20 Nov. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, announced the republic's readiness to accommodate Palestinian refugees if an appropriate decision is made at the state level, the press service of the Head of the region reports.

He noted that Dagestan intended to accommodate primarily women and children. Melikov instructed the government to work on this issue promptly.

"Help to the people of Palestine will not be limited only to sending humanitarian aid. If an appropriate decision is made at the level of our state, we will be ready to accommodate refugees on the territory of Dagestan",

Sergey Melikov said.

Previously, a similar initiative had been taken in the Chechen Republic. The authorities stated that the region was ready to accept 250 Palestinian refugees.

Let us remind you that Dagestan has sent 30 tons of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip today. It has been transported by a special plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to Egypt. In total, Dagestanis collected more than 100 tons of aid.