Russia to discuss events in Gaza Strip with Islamic countries

20 Nov. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, November 21, in Moscow the Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will meet with colleagues from the member countries of the League of Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The relevant information was confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry clarified that the latest events in the Gaza Strip would be discussed at the meeting.

"Tomorrow in Moscow, a meeting is planned between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and the delegations of a number of Foreign Ministers of the Arab League and the OIC countries, who will arrive in the Russian capital in accordance with the decision made at the summit in Riyadh to discuss the situation around the Gaza Strip",

the Ministry's official representative Maria Zakharova said.