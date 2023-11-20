Charters increased demand for tours to Istanbul

20 Nov. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Excursion tours to Istanbul have become more than four times more popular among Russians, tour operator Anex reported.

"In the first seven months of 2023 alone, demand for tours to Istanbul has quadrupled compared to the whole year of 2022",

Anex said.

According to the tour operator, the sharp increase in demand is mainly due to the launch of Tailwind charters between Moscow and Istanbul. This has made tours more accessible.

Most often, tourists begin planning a vacation in Istanbul two weeks before the trip.