Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan waits for Armenia's response on peace treaty

20 Nov. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku expected a response from Yerevan to the comments of the Azerbaijani side on the proposal for a peace treaty.

The Head of state recalled that the parties had already exchanged relevant proposals several times.

"But now we have been waiting more than two months since September 11 for the Armenian government to respond to us. We want to know their opinion on these comments. But we have not received a response",

President of Azerbaijan said.

The Head of state also named the reason for this development of events. According to him, Yerevan receives bad advice, in particular from Paris, which is now playing a very destructive role in the region. Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia had now become a French puppet, which poses a serious threat to stability in the region.

"We don’t need any war. We fought on our territory, restored justice and international law. But the government and political establishment of Armenia are thinking about revenge. The wrong messages of the French government actually create illusions in the Armenian government, and perhaps in the Armenian public opinion that they could begin military aggression against Azerbaijan again",

the Head of state said.

Ilham Aliyev explained that the French arming of Armenia, which the country is now proud to announce publicly, will not benefit Armenia if Yerevan decides on a new war.

"The result will be the same, and no one will help them. Did France help them three years ago? No. Did they help them two months ago? No. What can they do here? Nothing... So I think the sooner we get an answer from Armenia to our comments, the better",

Ilham Aliyev said