More than 50% of Lachin airport ready

20 Nov. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The air harbor in Lachin is 53% ready. Such data were announced during a meeting of Working Group on Transport, Communications and High Technologies in Shusha.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development of Azerbaijan, the Head of the group and Deputy head of the Ministry, Rahman Gumbatov, spoke about the progress of the construction of the airport.

"Today, 53% of the planned work has been completed within the project",

the Ministry said.

Gumbatov also commented on the progress of building railways in the liberated territories. According to him, 83% of the Barda-Aghdam road (length of more than 47 km) is completed. 44% of the Horadiz-Aghband railway (more than 110 km) is completed.