21 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers will be held in Moscow on November 21, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Political consultations on bilateral and regional issues between Turkiye and the Russian Federation will be held in Moscow on 21 November 2023," the statement reads.

Turkey’s delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar, while Russia will be represented by Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Vershinin and Alexander Grushko.