Kazakh President to visit Azerbaijan

21 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on November 24, according to the press service of the Kazakh President.

The head of state will take part in the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), which will be held in Baku, Trend reported.

The UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) was established on 26 March 1998 by the Tashkent Declaration, signed by the Presidents of the Central Asian countries and the Executive Secretaries of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the UN Economic Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) as a special program UN to assist these countries in economic development, cooperation and integration into the economies of Europe and Asia.

Currently, the participating states of SPECA are Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. In 2023, Azerbaijan chairs the Program and hosts SPECA Days in Baku on November 20-24, 2023.