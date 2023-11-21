Ilham Aliyev: France destabilizes South Caucasus

21 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

France destabilizes not only its past and present colonies but also the South Caucasus, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the participants of the International Conference on “Decolonization: Women's Empowerment and Development”.

"By arming Armenia, it implements a militaristic policy, encourages revanchist forces in Armenia, and prepares the ground for the start of new wars in our region. At the same time, France abuses its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to carry out its biased and prejudiced policy, engages in geopolitical intrigues in various regions, and tries to use Western organizations as a means of pressure on other states," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that most of the bloody crimes in the colonial history of humanity have been committed by France, which committed numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity for many years.

"Millions of innocent people in Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Mali, Djibouti, Nigeria, Chad, Senegal, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Central African Republic, Gabon, Togo, Cameroon, Vietnam, the Union of the Comoros, Haiti, and other countries, including women and children, were killed by France. France is also responsible for the massacre of more than 800,000 members of the Tutsi tribe in Rwanda in 1994," the Azerbaijani president said.

The head of state stressed that Azerbaijan has always attached great importance to issues relevant to humanity. The authorities are very concerned about the continuation of colonialism despite the many years of demands from peoples fighting for independence.

In conclusion, Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to all participants in the international conference. He noted that 40 delegates from 18 countries are taking part in it.