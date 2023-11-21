Baku: we cannot wait for Armenia, Zangezur corridor goes through Iran

21 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Zangezur corridor will go through Iran instead of Armenia, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He said that the blame for closing the borders with both Azerbaijan and Türkiye lies with Armenia itself.

"Azerbaijan and Türkiye have consistently supported the normalization of relations and have consistently sent positive messages to Armenia. However, Armenia must assess the potential of the region and come up with an approach to solving its problems within the region itself," Hajiyev said.

According to him, bridges are being constructed over the Araz river in Zangilan and Aghband for passage to Iranian territory, and from there, the construction of overland and railway lines to Nakhchivan is underway.