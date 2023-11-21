Gymnasts return to Baku with medals

21 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani gymnasts who won medals at the World Competitions among age groups in trampolining and tumbling in Birmingham (UK) returned to Baku with medals.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the athletes were met by representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the sports community, colleagues, as well as relatives, loved ones and media representatives.

Members of the trampoline team Ibrahim Mustafazade and Ammar Bakhshaliyev won silver in the synchronized trampoline program. Samira Huseynova and Ayan Shabanova also won silver in the synchronized trampoline program. It should be noted that this result is the first achievement in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics at the World Competitions among age groups in the women's synchronized jumping program.

A member of the Azerbaijani national acrobatic jumping team (tumbling) Alexey Karatashov won a bronze medal at the World Competitions among age groups.