Russian football team defeats Cuba in friendly match

21 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian national football team defeated their opponents from Cuba 8-0 in a friendly home match on Monday night at a stadium in Volgograd.

Hosts Russia chalked up 3 goals in the first half of the match with Ivan Oblyakov scoring a goal on the 22nd match of the game. Two more goals before the half-period break were scored by Alexander Golovin (30th minute) and Anton Miranchuk (34th minute).

The Russian team netted 5 more goals in the second half of the match against the Cuban team and they were delivered by Alexander Silyanov (55th minute), Alexander Sobolev (66th minute), Danil Prutsev (68th minute), Nikita Krivtsov (74th minute) and Andrei Mostovoi (78th minute).