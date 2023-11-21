Washington willing to facilitate Yerevan-Baku talks

21 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US would be willing to facilitate the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, U.S. State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said.

"We continue to engage with the leadership of both countries and offer to facilitate a dignified and durable peace," the diplomat said.

According to the official, it is important that Armenia and Azerbaijan discuss and resolve issues directly to benefit the region.

"We would welcome a role in facilitating those talks. We've seen other countries offer to facilitate those talks. We think it's important that the two countries talk face-to-face to reach a durable agreement. We would be willing to facilitate those talks, as we have in the past, and we welcome other countries doing so as well," Miller said.

Baku has turned down the proposal for a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on November 20.