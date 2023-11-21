Baku: no impediments to concluding peace deal with Yerevan

21 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev urged Armenia to take concrete steps towards normalizing bilateral relations.

"Rather than playing with words, the Armenian side must take a concrete step forward and sit down at the negotiating table," Hajiyev said.

According to him, AZerbaijan anticipates clear ideas from Armenia, but when it comes to a peace deal, Armenia is still looking beyond the area.

The diplomatstressed that rather than introducing a third-party agenda here, it is vital to assume responsibility for the region and move the peace treaty negotiations ahead.

"The ball is presently in the goal of Armenia," Hajiyev said.

In conclusionm Hikmet Hajiyev stressed that, given the current conditions in the region, Azerbaijan sees no impediments to concluding a peace deal with Armenia.