21 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia will accept 11% more Tajik students in the next academic year, Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke about this at a meeting with the President of the Republic Emomali Rahmon.

"The largest quota among the CIS countries is in Tajikistan is 900 people. We are increasing this quota to a thousand people in 2024 and 2025",

Putin said.

The Head of state also said that Russian schools in Tajikistan would receive new textbooks in Russian.