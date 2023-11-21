Peace agreement: Armenia responds to Azerbaijan after 2.5 months

21 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku has received Yerevan's response to Azerbaijan's latest proposals for a peace agreement between the two countries after 2.5 months.

"Following the public statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 18 about intensifying diplomatic efforts to reach the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, the Armenian side presented the sixth proposal of the agreement to the Azerbaijani side. Armenia is committed to finalizing and signing the document on the normalization of relations based on previously announced principles",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia said.

In response, Azerbaijan expressed hope that negotiations on a peace treaty would proceed without delay in the future.

Let us remind you that the fifth draft of the document was sent to Yerevan on September 11.