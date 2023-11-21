Putin: Russia is one of Tajikistan's largest trading partners

21 Nov. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

At a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an increase in trade turnover between the countries.

Russian President called Russia one of Tajikistan's largest trading partners. According to him, the level of mutual trade between Moscow and Dushanbe in 2022 increased by 18.3% and amounted to $1.5 billion.

"I would especially note the record growth 67% of food supplies from Tajikistan, including fresh vegetables and fruits",

Vladimir Putin said.

The Head of state also emphasized that Russia was one of the main investors in the republic's economy. He recalled that there were more than 300 companies with Russian capital operating in Tajikistan nowadays.