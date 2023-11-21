Putin awards President of Tajikistan with Order of Merit for the Fatherland

21 Nov. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, during a solemn ceremony the Head of Russia, Vladimir Putin awarded the leader of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, with the Order of Merit for the Fatherland of the third degree. The award ceremony took place in the Kremlin. It was held after negotiations on Tajik-Russian relations between the leaders of the two countries.

It is noted that Emomali Rahmon was awarded with a state award for his contribution to the development of relations between Russia and Tajikistan, a guarantee of peace and stability in the region, as well as personal participation in the improvement of relations between the two states.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon flew to Moscow for a business meeting with the Russian leader to discuss global and regional issues.

In 2022, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of Emomali Rahmon, the Russian leader issued a decree awarding Rahmon with the Order of Merit for the Fatherland of the third degree.