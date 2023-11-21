Saudi Arabia calls not to arm Israel

21 Nov. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Arabia called on the international community to stop arming the Jewish state. This call is related to the escalation in the Palestinian enclave.

"We call on all countries to stop exporting weapons to Israel, and also demand the immediate cessation of military operations and the opening of humanitarian corridors to provide assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip",

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said.

Earlier, the Russian leader expressed concern about the situation in Gaza. He assessed what was happening in Gaza as a "humanitarian catastrophe".