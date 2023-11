21 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

During an emergency meeting of BRICS, Iranian President called on the organization's member countries to put pressure on Israel.

According to Ebrahim Raisi, BRICS needs to use all its political and economic power to put pressure on the Jewish state and its supporters among Western countries.

"Iran wants BRICS members and governments to stand up for security, establish justice and fight racial discrimination in the world",

the Head of state said.