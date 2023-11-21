BRICS leaders call on Israel and Hamas for truce

21 Nov. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The BRICS leaders call on the parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to stop hostilities. This was stated in a communiqué posted following the organization's summit, which was held online on Tuesday.

"We called for an immediate, lasting and long-term humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities",

the BRICS leaders said.

They stressed that they were concerned about the latest events in the Gaza Strip.

"We recalled our national positions regarding the situation in Gaza, expressed in the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly. Concern was expressed regarding the latest escalation of violence since the attack on October 7, 2023 and the serious deterioration of the situation in the region",

the document says.

It also states that the parties to the conflict need to release the hostages. In addition to this, representatives of the BRICS countries expressed the need to organize an independent investigation into crimes committed in the region.

"We stressed the need for accountability. We must ensure that independent and transparent investigations are carried out in accordance with international standards",

the BRICS countries said in the joint statement.