21 Nov. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Republican Seismic Survey Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan informed that an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 had occurred in the Khachmaz district of the republic.

The earthquake occurred at 20:33 local time. The source was located 38 km northeast of the Guba seismic station and its hypocenter located at a depth of 2 kilometers.

The Center noted that no tremors were felt.