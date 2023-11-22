Croatia seals final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 in match vs Armenia

22 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Croatia became the final football team to automatically secure their place at Euro 2024 with victory over Armenia.

Ante Budimir’s goal was enough for Croatia to book their place at the Euro 2024 finals in Germany following a 1-0 victory over Armenia in Zagreb on Tuesday as they finished runner-up in qualification Group D.

It means the Croatian players continue their record of qualifying for every European Championship since 2004 and every major tournament since 2010.

Croatia will find out who they face in the group stages when the draw takes place on 2 December.