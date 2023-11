22 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan will not take part in a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) defense ministers in Minsk on November 22, the ministry’s spokesman Aram Torosyan said.

Earlier, similar decisions were made by the Armenian Prime Minister and the Armenian Foreign Minister.