Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary agree on green energy

22 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan, Romania, Georgia and Hungary have signed a memorandum of understanding on green energy cooperation during the meeting in Budapest.

Representatives of these countries announced plans to create a unified green energy platform.

During the meeting, the ministers of the four countries discussed topics related to Bulgaria's accession to the green energy project, the allocation of money from the EU budget for the development of the program, as well as issues of laying an electricity cable across the Black Sea between Georgia and Romania.

In addition, representatives of the countries expressed their intention to create joint energy companies.

The authorities also discussed the development of projects for the exchange of “green” energy between European countries and Central Asian countries.