Israel and Hamas agree on four-day ceasefire

22 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Hamas radical movement confirmed its agreement with Israel on a four-day ceasefire and release of hostages.

"After days of tough negotiations we announce <…> that we reached an agreement on a four-day humanitarian ceasefire thanks to continuous and skillful efforts of Qatar and Egypt," Hamas said.

As part of the agreement Hamas will release "50 prisoners, women and children under 19 years in exchange for the release of 150 women and children under 19 years".

Both sides pledged to cease fire and guarantee that "all military actions in all regions of the Gaza Strip are stopped," the statement says. Also, "hundreds of trucks with humanitarian, emergency and medical aid, as well as with fuel" will be allowed to reach "all regions of the Gaza Strip, without exception, in the north and the south."

"The Israeli government is set to bring all hostages home. Tonight, the government approved the plan through which the first stage of this goal may be achieved. In accordance with it, at least 50 abducted persons - women and children - will be released within four days. During that period, there will be a pause in hostilities. The release of ten more hostages will extend the pause for one day," the office of the Israeli premier said.

It was noted that when the pause is over, Israel will resume its operation in the Gaza Strip with full force.