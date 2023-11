22 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the return of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas a “sacred and supreme mission.”

"Returning our hostages is a sacred and supreme mission - to which I am committed. We will not let go of the mission to return them, and it is my responsibility as well as the war cabinet’s,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister promised he would not stop fighting until the Israeli government brought them home and destroyed Hamas.