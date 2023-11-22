Russia and Pakistan work to launch direct flights

22 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Pakistan are working to launch direct air service between the two nations, Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali told TASS.

"Both sides are in touch with each other and are working out on the modalities for direct flights...Direct flights between Russia and Pakistan can play an important role in bringing people together as well as provide opportunities in improving the trade relations, but I am afraid it may not be possible to have such by the end of this year," the Pakistani envoy said.

The ambassador added that resumption of direct air service is an economic matter and air carriers need to understand first whether this particular air route is profitable or not. He said that although not many Russian tourists are visiting his country, their number is growing steadily.

Jamali said Pakistan is a safe country and "blessed with natural scenerity and beauty".