22 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Bank of Armenia has put into circulation a series of commemorative coins of 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 dram dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the country’s national currency, the CBA said.

The coins' obverses depict the logo of the 30th anniversary of the national currency, the year of issue "2023".

These coins are minted at The Royal Mint, United Kingdom.