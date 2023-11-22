Russia comments on Armenia’s refusal to participate in CSTO summit

22 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow counts on Armenia's continued work within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and regrets that the Armenian side will not be represented at a high level at the organization's summit in Minsk on November 23, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We regret that there will be no high-level participation of Armenia at tomorrow's summit. We hope that there will be participation at the working, expert level. But, of course, we expect Armenia to continue its work within the framework of the organization," Peskov said.

Earlier, a number of Armenian politicians said they will skip the CSTO meetings, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Defense Minister Suren Papikyan.