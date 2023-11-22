Ilham Aliyev: no obstacles to signing peace treaty with Armenia

22 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are no longer any obstacles to signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan favors the regional peace agenda and stands ready for a dialogue with Armenia for a peace agreement and normalization of relations between the two countries.

Such a statement was made as Ilham Aliyev received Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Minister of State for Europe and North America of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Leo Docherty.